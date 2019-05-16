Brazdeikis tied for the best score in NBA Break shooting percentage drills from the left and right (80 percent), was second from corner left (80 percent) and second in top of key shooting (40 percent). He went 3-for-9 in the game and 1-for-3 from three-point range.

CHICAGO — Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis played well during Saturday’s NBA Combine scrimmage, scoring seven points and adding nine rebounds. He also shined in shooting drills in proving to himself — again — he’s ready for the NBA.

Brazdeikis entered the draft with guns blazing, and though he backtracked on early comments that he planned to remain the draft, that was his goal.. He declared April 9 with an agent.



“I said it before — my intent was to stay in all along," Brazdeikis said. "We’ll see how it goes, but that’s definitely what I’m leaning toward right now. I feel like with the opportunity I’m given, I can make a lot of noise. I think I’m ready for the next step, as well. I’ll just continue to talk to my family, talk to my agent.“

Brazdeikis said Beilein’s decision to leave Michigan for Cleveland “absolutely plays a role in his decision, and not to Michigan’s benefit.

“I was surprised, actually," Brazdeikis said. "I didn’t see it coming. I’m happy for him. It’s a big step for him. I think it’s the right move for him. It’s exciting times.

“He’s definitely been a great reason to why I’m the player that I am. He taught me to be humble, to make the right play, to do things the right way. That was the biggest take-away from him. He’s just such a great guy.”

Beilein hugged him “about five times” because he finished well in school, he added.

Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He said to “stay tuned” for his final decision his future, noting he’d have an announcement after the Combine.