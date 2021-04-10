Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Chaundee Brown will not return for another season at Michigan, he announced today on Instagram. Brown had considered a return to take advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID, but he'll test the NBA waters instead.

"It's important to thank each and every coach who believed in me, all my teammates/brothers as well as the staff at Michigan for welcoming me into the fold and being a part of something special. My experience has truly been a dream come true," the Wake Forest transfer wrote.

