Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Ed Cooley Is Out
Providence head coach Ed Cooley has agreed to a new contract and will not be Michigan's next head coach.
Per a release, Cooley will remain with the Friars.
Staying home. pic.twitter.com/IFB8FbGJmN— PC Men's Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) May 21, 2019
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will meet with Miami Heat assistant and former Fab Fiver Juwan Howard today in Florida. A hire is expected to come later this week.
---
