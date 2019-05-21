News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Ed Cooley Is Out

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Providence head coach Ed Cooley has agreed to a new contract and will not be Michigan's next head coach.

Per a release, Cooley will remain with the Friars.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will meet with Miami Heat assistant and former Fab Fiver Juwan Howard today in Florida. A hire is expected to come later this week.

Watch TheWolverine.com for more on this development and others in the hours to come ...

