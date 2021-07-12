Michigan's DeVante’ Jones Is Ready To Man The Point

“The talent level is amazing . I feel like this team doesn’t have a ceiling. We’ll be really good,” Jones said, lauding the chemistry. “I just got here, and I feel like I’ve been with these guys for a long time.”

But Jones was more worried about ‘fit’ than he was ‘first.’ The Wolverines had a need, plenty to offer and a proven track record with transfer point guards — Columbia’s Mike Smith, an outstanding addition last year, specifically — that gave him plenty of reason to listen to Juwan Howard and Co. He also saw an opportunity to win and win big, something that’s only been bolstered during his first week on campus.

DeVante’ Jones had a few dozen coaches reach out to him within minutes of hitting the transfer portal out of Coastal Carolina.

“It was definitely overwhelming … crazy,” Jones said . “It was also an amazing experience knowing that all those college coaches were interested in me and loved my game. It made me feel good about how far I've come and how far I've got to go.

Within a day, he knew he’d made the right decision in picking the Wolverines over dozens of potential suitors.

“… It was a collective effort [with Michigan]. That's why they stood out, because every other school, it would be one person, two people you're talking to. But with Michigan, it was the whole coaching staff. I feel like they really wanted me. They said they studied my game; they understood my game. They showed me that they really care, and they told me that I fit with the team, so everything about them stood out to me.”

Jones appeared to be on the fence about returning after a nice showing at the NBA G-League Elite Camp earlier this summer, going off for 15 points and getting the better of Smith head-to-head. Some started to believe he might be leaning toward staying in the draft … Juwan Howard among them.

He needn’t have worried, Jones said. Though Jones made progress, he wants to hone his game at the highest level before entering the draft.

“When I was going through the NBA draft process, he found out I was getting some buzz,” Jones said. “I told him, ‘Coach, don’t worry. I will come back. I just want to test everything out, see what these guys like about me, what I need to work on.’

“I'm a man of my word, so I stuck to that. Coming back with a great group of guys trying to win a national championship … that sounded like a no-brainer to me. I couldn't pass up on that opportunity.”

He’ll likely be the starting point guard from day one, and he and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks have already developed a rapport, he said. But he’s coming in to be a team guy, with one goal in mind — to win.

“Honestly, I just feel like I'll come in and do whatever is best for the team,” Jones said. “I feel like I won't have to score as much, but if I do have to score the ball, I'll be able to score. I feel like I have a high IQ and I can pass the ball to more talented guys now, so that won't be a problem either.”

He proved that two years ago when he averaged 5.7 assists per game. He was more scorer last year, averaging 19.3 points, but he expects to step in just as Smith did last year and be that missing pieces to a championship team.

“I just want to show that I can control the team. Being a point guard and being able to lead the team, that's the big thing for me,” he said. “Those are some questions scouts had about my game. Can I lead the team? Can I control the game?

“That's the main thing I'm focused on. I know everything else will take care of itself. I have a great group of guys that believe in me, so they're going to make it very easy for me."

It’s already begun, and it appears there’s no limit to what they might accomplish.