With the NBA combine taking place this week in Chicago, NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks and NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz — both of ESPN — appeared on a conference call this afternoon to discuss the annual event.

They fielded questions pertaining to some of the top prospects at the combine and what they'd like to see from each of them, while also giving their predictions on where they think several players may go in June's draft.

Schmitz was asked specifically about the Michigan trio in attendance — freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole — and gave his take on what all three need to work on, as well as where he thinks they'll come off the board.

He began with Brazdeikis:

“It’s about showing he can make others around him better, and that he can be a consistent shooter," the analyst explained.

"He’s further along on the offensive end than he is on the defensive, so people want to see him be a knockdown shooter and make those around him better.

"He was a perfect fit in John Beilein’s system playing at that 4-spot, so I want to see what he looks like defensively against some of the more gifted offensive guys.

“I was a little surprised Poole elected not to play [in five-on-five competition at the combine], because he could have helped himself by making shots and showing off his talent.

"It’s going to be hard to pick up much from him there, so he’s going to have to prove himself throughout the work process. It’ll be more about the interviews with him, showing that his mind is in the right place and that he’s able to play within a team system and isn't just out there to get his own.



"Finally, it’s all about shooting the ball with Matthews — that’s always been the key for him. He can really defend, handle the ball and pass, but shooting has kind of been his downfall.

“With that in mind, I see Matthews as more of a late second round/undrafted two-way guy. Brazdeikis is possibly a mid-second round type of prospect with the potential to climb into the 30s.

"I think Poole has a wide range, because he’s talented enough to be a late first round type of prospect, but for him, it’s about answering the questions I talked about.”

