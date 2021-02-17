Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is in on some elite junior prospects, and more seem to be jumping on the bandwagon by the day. Two relatively new targets have been talking up the Wolverines lately, while three others remain very high on U-M. Here's a look at five to watch closely ...

From the "ya don't say" file ... Yes, Juwan's son (and freshman Jace's brother) is likely to join his dad and his brother at Michigan, despite recent comments that he still wants to be recruited and that Florida and others are in the mix. Howard's game continues to evolve. He'd continuing to grow ... and so are his ball skills. We expect him to pledge before the start of his senior year — it's only a matter of time. His junior year film:

Glenn and Jett Howard are good friends, and Glenn has told several people Juwan Howard is like "an uncle" to him. Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Pitt are some or the schools chasing him hardest. We really like U-M's chances here. Glenn is averaging around 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.



The seven-footer out of Bristol (Conn.) Central is another outstanding post player, and Howard has proven he knows how to use them with frosh Hunter Dickinson having a breakout year. “It’s feels great,” Clingan told ZagsBlog of the offer. “I am extremely blessed to get an offer from a school like Michigan. [Coach Howard] likes how I move and how I play in the post. He thinks I can fit really well into their offense and defense. Clingan is averaging 32 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks and 4 assists per game in three contests. His passing ability and ability to play inside and out for a 16-year-old are what set him apart, Joe Chatman, Clingan's AAU coach with the Boston Spartans, said. Syracuse, UConn, Providence, Boston College, Ohio State and Michigan State are others that have offered, but he really likes the Wolverines.

Yet another IMG standout Howard has made great strides with recently. Walker is a unique prospect with elite offers. "If you looked at Walker you would assume he was a projected 5-star as a football player," a recent Rivals scouting report detailed. "This kid is a freak of nature physically with strength, speed and bounce in tight places. He handles the ball very well, is a good passer, has added a viable jump shot and could be one of the most versatile defenders in the country." Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are the big three here. He fractured his fibula before the season started, and I missed the first couple of games, later tore a ligament in his foot, so he's been struggling a bit. He wants to see schools before making a decision. "I want to visit campuses and get a better feel of how the offense plays, how they're coached, the players on the team that will be there when I'm there," he said.