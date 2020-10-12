TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Gets Emotional Talking About Son Jace

“It’s a blessing, man. Just to see how far Jace has come, having your son, your child who you’ve helped develop, teach, be the young man he is today … he’s an excellent student,” Juwan Howard said. “He’s shown that throughout his years in school. He’s always embraced Michigan, loved having so much passion for Michigan because his dad has always talked about Michigan. He’s heard it in the household for years and years and he’s seen the excitement … how I get excited when Michigan football comes on, or Michigan baskeball. It just started from birth.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard begins his second year at the helm with his son, freshman Jace Howard, by his side, and he’s enjoying every minute.

Not many fathers get to coach their sons in college. For those who have, it’s been a special experience.

“So Michigan has always been his love. It’s been, as the kids would say, his ‘dream school.’ To see now that I get the opportunity to coach him … because when I was working for the Miami Heat, and dating back to when I was playing professionally, during the offseason, you only get a small window. I tried to pour it into my family, give them the support, being present at a lot of their travel ball games or football games or soccer games. During the season, you feel so guilty because even though you have home games, it’s an 82-game schedule. How I’m wired, I’m more focused in on what’s the next opponent, who do I have to guard … make sure I get my rest, what I’m eating, get a massage.

“You’re seeing your family in the house and watching them grow up, but I wasn’t as active as I wanted to be and I thought I was being.”

Through no fault of his own, of course. It comes with the territory.

But now, at one of what he calls the most important stages of his son’s life, he’s there to help shape him in person.

“Right now, he’s a young man, and my job is to help prepare him when he leaves this campus to be a man,” Howard continued. “I get excited just thinking and watching while he’s in practice to interact and teach him along with the other staff. I know the energy he’s bringing each and every day.”

He hopes people will let Jace be his own man and not compare him to his dad, whose exploits at Michigan and beyond are incredible. In fact, Howard’s jersey should probably be in the rafters alongside other greats like Glen Rice, Cazzie Russell and Rudy Tomjanovich.

That it’s not, though, allowed his son to wear his number 25, and he couldn’t be more proud or excited.

“Here’s the most important thing that makes it special is that his teammates accepted him — the beauty of how the relationship has formed with his teammates … it says a lot," he said. "None of you can really relate to this kid being at his age right now where he’s at, his dad being the head coach, being a part of iconic team that had a lot of success here at U-M. Now to have to wear the Howard name on the back of your jersey and to come to Michigan, have your dad coach you …”

He paused.

“He asked if he could wear 25. You talk about tears, and you know I can cry. I’ve been crying,” he said with a laugh.

Because no matter what his son accomplishes at U-M, his dad will finally get to be right next to him.