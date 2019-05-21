IT'S OFFICIAL! @_iggy_braz will stay in @NBADraft In one 〽️🏀 season ⤵️ ✔️ 30-7 record, NCAA Sweet 16 ✔️ All-B1G 2nd team & Freshman of Year ✔️ AP All-America HM ✔️ 1st frosh to lead in scoring in six years THANK YOU Iggy! WISHING you nothing but success 💪 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8o8yDSMhc5

Michigan freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis announced this afternoon via Twitter that he will remain in the 2019 NBA draft.

The announcement came as no surprise, though he was the last remaining Wolverine of the early entree trio (redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole being the other two) who hadn't yet declared his final intentions.

Brazdeikis led the team in scoring this past year with 14.8 points per game, becoming the first Michigan frosh to accomplish the feat since point guard Trey Burke averaged an identical 14.8 points per game in 2011-12.

Brazdeikis was also second on the club in rebounds with 5.4, third in free throw percentage (77.3) and second in three-point shooting (39.2).

As a result, the Canadian was honored with Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Conference second-team honors at season's end, in addition to AP All-American honorable mention status.

His departure makes him the first U-M one-and-done since Jamal Crawford in 2000, and now gives the Maize and Blue three open scholarships heading into the 2019-20 campaign.