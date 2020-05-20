Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had his fingers crossed.

The Wolverines had been wooing Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown, pitching him why he should come to Michigan over Iowa State, Illinois, Gonzaga and LSU. Brown, a three-year starter who averaged 11.9 and 12.1 points per game in each of his last two seasons, was looking for a place where he could win after tallying just a 35-58 record during his time as a Demon Deacon.

On Tuesday, Brown announced that place was Ann Arbor and that he would transfer to Michigan.

However, Howard cannot uncross his fingers just yet.

Unlike Mike Smith, Brown is not a graduate transfer despite having played three years. Brown will need a waiver to be on the hardwood next season if the one-time transfer rule does not pass.

And if you have been reading this column the past two months, you know how important that is.