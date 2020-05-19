Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has landed another pledge, and they're hoping he's eligible in 2021. Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown, a 6-5 wing, has announced his intentions to play at U-M.

Brown will apply for a waiver to try to play immediately after Demon Deacons head coach Danny Manning was fired. The entire Michigan staff played a role in recruiting him, something that helped the Wolverines overcome Iowa State, Illinois, Gonzaga and LSU, his finalists as of late April.

“It was really important. They came in late, but at the same time they just felt like they really needed me," Brown said. "They made me feel like family already, and that meant a lot for me."

The coaches told him they needed a player who could play multiple positions, and Brown fits the bill.

"I can play the two, the three and even a little bit of the four if they need me to," he said. “I’m just going to be playing my game, getting downhill, getting to the rim in transition and getting to the lane ... getting fouled and getting to the line and trying to be an overall team player."

More than anything he said, he wants a taste of success before he leaves college. Wake Forest has struggled in his three years at the school.

"I just want to do all I can to help them win," he said. "Winning is what is most important to me in all of this."