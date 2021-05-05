Columbia point guard Mike Smith and Wake Forest wing Chaundee Brown were instrumental pieces to a Big Ten championship and Elite Eight team a year ago, identified correctly as two who could provide significant help. This year, Howard is banking on Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has a player who might push the Wolverines over the hump.

The guard room already appears to be in good shape with veteran Eli Brooks returning for a fifth year, second-year freshman Zeb Jackson emerging and four-star frosh Frankie Collins arriving, but U-M now has an experienced piece for depth and to push for the starting job.

Jones, who some coaches have likened to a “poor man’s Chauncey Billups” (former Colorado and Detroit Pistons guard), announced his decision on Fieldof68.com May 1.