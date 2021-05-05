 Michigan Wolverines basketball guard addition DeVante' Jones is a perfect fit for Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Skilled DeVante' Jones A Missing Piece?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Columbia point guard Mike Smith and Wake Forest wing Chaundee Brown were instrumental pieces to a Big Ten championship and Elite Eight team a year ago, identified correctly as two who could provide significant help. This year, Howard is banking on Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has a player who might push the Wolverines over the hump.

The guard room already appears to be in good shape with veteran Eli Brooks returning for a fifth year, second-year freshman Zeb Jackson emerging and four-star frosh Frankie Collins arriving, but U-M now has an experienced piece for depth and to push for the starting job.

Jones, who some coaches have likened to a “poor man’s Chauncey Billups” (former Colorado and Detroit Pistons guard), announced his decision on Fieldof68.com May 1.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard addition DeVante' Jones is a perfect fit for Juwan Howard.
Michigan Wolverines basketball guard addition DeVante' Jones is a perfect fit for Juwan Howard. (AP Images)

“It was just the relationship we built early,” Jones said. “As soon as I put my name in the portal, [Howard] reached out to me. He is a genuine guy, picking apart film on my game .... he was showing love throughout the whole process. Also, talking to some of the players, Mike Smith was giving me great pointers what to expect going into Michigan.

“They're family oriented … I already felt part of the program before I came in. It's a family environment.”

That’s what most recruits, transfers or otherwise, have said of Howard’s program, and it’s exactly that when they’ve arrived. “What you see is what you get” is how Brown described it after leaving a champion, an emotional year for a guy who hadn’t come close to a title in three years at Wake Forest.

