Videos: U-M Players Talk Transition To Howard, Upcoming Season At Media Day
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program held their annual Media Day event at Crisler Center this afternoon, and all of the program's coaches and players shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.
They talked expectations, transitioning to head coach Juwan Howard and much more.
Freshman guard Cole Bajema
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Sophomore center Colin Castleton
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
Senior center Jon Teske
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
