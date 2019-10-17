News More News
Videos: U-M Players Talk Transition To Howard, Upcoming Season At Media Day

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program held their annual Media Day event at Crisler Center this afternoon, and all of the program's coaches and players shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

They talked expectations, transitioning to head coach Juwan Howard and much more.

RELATED: Isaiah Todd Commitment Primer

RELATED: ITF Extra: The Latest on Isaiah Todd

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior center Jon Teske averaged 9.5 points and seven rebounds per game last year. (Brandon Brown)

Freshman guard Cole Bajema

Junior guard Eli Brooks

Sophomore center Colin Castleton

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Junior forward Isaiah Livers

Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

