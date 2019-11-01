The game was not televised, but we have the complete recap below of how the festivities unfolded tonight in Ann Arbor:

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Saginaw Valley State, 82-51, tonight at Crisler Center in the club's lone exhibition game of the year.

Senior center Jon Teske got the Wolverines on the board first tonight with a post up and an easy lay in to make it 2-0 just 20 seconds into the game.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson threw a highlight reel alley-oop from well behind the three-point line to junior forward Isaiah Livers to make it 9-2 at 17:18, before the junior threw down another huge dunk in transition on U-M's ensuing possession to extend the lead to 11-2.

Freshman guard Cole Bajema was the first sub in, checking in for sophomore guard Adrien Nunez at the 16:50 mark.

A three from junior guard Eli Brooks gave Michigan a 14-4 advantage at the under-16 timeout, and the Maize and Blue were shooting a cool 6-of-10 from the field at that point.

Sophomore guard David DeJulius and sophomore forward Brandon Johns were inserted for the first time at 14:17 with U-M holding a 17-6 lead, and Teske found Johns under the basket for an easy lay in at 12:30 to make the score 19-8.

The Maize and Blue were leading 21-8 at the under-12 timeout, and were holding Saginaw Valley State to just 4-of-12 from the floor.

Two Nunez free throws made the score 23-10 at 9:51, but that's when Michigan's offense went cold.

SVSU cut the deficit to 26-19 at 6:02 following eight straight U-M misses, before Livers gave the club some much-needed momentum with a three-pointer at 5:08 to make the score 31-23.

The Cardinals kept chipping away, however, cutting the Wolverines' edge to 31-27 at the under-four media timeout, thanks to a 1-of-13 shooting stretch for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan got some momentum back right before halftime when Johns connected on a key three-pointer at 1:05 to extend the margin back to 36-29, and two free throws from Brooks then made it 38-29.

Simpson ended the half in fashion with a three-pointer of his own to give U-M a 41-29 advantage heading into the locker room.