Wilson was one of two recruits Michigan was scheduled to bring in next season — Lynden (Wash.) Christian four-star small forward Cole Bajema being the other — and was rated as the No. 47 overall player nationally and the ninth-best small forward.

Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and U-M signee Jalen Wilson has asked for his release from his letter of intent in the wake of head coach John Beilein's departure, per his Twitter page.

Wilson surprisingly pledged to the Wolverines on May 30, 2018, over the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Marquette, Oklahoma State and UCLA, and was considered a major coup for Beilein at the time.

With both sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis declaring for the NBA draft (the former is staying in and the latter is heavily expected to remain in) and the Maize and Blue in need of shooters next year, Wilson was expected to contribute right off the bat as a freshman in 2019-20.

His departure now leaves the club with three open scholarships (assuming Brazdeikis does not return), with none of them likely to be filled until the new head coach is hired.

Prior to Beilein's departure, the Wolverines had been in heavy pursuit of German shooter Franz Wagner (Moe's younger brother) and Oakland graduate transfer guard Jaevin Cumberland (who averaged 17.2 points per game last year), but whether or not the program's pursuit of the duo continues remains to be seen.

Bajema, meanwhile, has not yet revealed whether he will follow in Wilson's footsteps and ask for his release as well, or stick with the Maize and Blue.

"First, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join the Michigan family last May," Wilson wrote on Twitter.

"I would also like to thank the coaching staff and the City of Ann Arbor for showing an unbelievable amount of love and support.

"Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment.

"Thank you, Jalen Wilson."