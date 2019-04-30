In the leadup to and aftermath of the official announcement that sophomore guard Jordan Poole will remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, much of the conversation has been about junior point guard Zavier Simpson’s impact on that decision. This became a focal talking point after Poole’s father, Anthony, sent tweets expressing frustration that Jordan was being “told to stand in the corner” and that “Michigan fans haven’t seen what he really can do.” The not-so-subtle implication was that Poole could not thrive offensively because Michigan could not afford to have Simpson off the ball.

This, however, does not appear to be true, and it’s unfair that Simpson—the current heart of the Michigan program—be blamed as a primary source for Poole’s offensive struggles.