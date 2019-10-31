TheWolverine

Videos: Howard, Players Discuss Anticipation For Tomorrow's Exhibition Game
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and four of his players spoke this afternoon at Crisler Center about tomorrow's exhibition contest against Saginaw Valley State.
The matchup will be the first for Howard during his time in Ann Arbor, and will be U-M's lone exhibition affair before officially tipping the season off on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Freshman guard Cole Bajema
Sophomore center Colin Castleton
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
