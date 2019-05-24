Juwan Howard has officially taken over for John Beilein as the new head coach of the Michigan basketball team, and opinions for what the expectations should be in his first year on the job have varied immensely.

It is always difficult to predict how any team (in any sport) will perform following a coaching change, and the 2019-20 Wolverines will be no exception.

Howard will have talent and experience to work with (senior point guard Zavier Simpson, senior center Jon Teske, junior forward Isaiah Livers, etc.) next year, but the fact that he has never been a head coach has tempered some fans' expectations.

Throughout U-M's history, the track records for first-year head coaches has produced mixed results, with some enjoying outstanding success (a 23-8 record and second round NCAA Tournament appearance for Steve Fisher in 1989-90, for example), while others haven't been so fortunate (John Beilein went 10-22 in 2007-08, the most losses of any season in school history).