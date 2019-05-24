News More News
How Have Past Michigan Coaches Fared In Their First Season On The Job?

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Juwan Howard's NBA career lasted from 1994-2013, and he has been an assistant with the Heat ever since. (AP Images)

Juwan Howard has officially taken over for John Beilein as the new head coach of the Michigan basketball team, and opinions for what the expectations should be in his first year on the job have varied immensely.

It is always difficult to predict how any team (in any sport) will perform following a coaching change, and the 2019-20 Wolverines will be no exception.

Howard will have talent and experience to work with (senior point guard Zavier Simpson, senior center Jon Teske, junior forward Isaiah Livers, etc.) next year, but the fact that he has never been a head coach has tempered some fans' expectations.

Throughout U-M's history, the track records for first-year head coaches has produced mixed results, with some enjoying outstanding success (a 23-8 record and second round NCAA Tournament appearance for Steve Fisher in 1989-90, for example), while others haven't been so fortunate (John Beilein went 10-22 in 2007-08, the most losses of any season in school history).

How Each Michigan Coach has Performed During his First Year on the job
First Season Coach Record Winning Percentage Postseason

1908-09

George D. Corneal

1-4

.200

None

1917-18

Elmer Mitchell

6-12

.333

None

1919-20

E.J. Mather

10-13

.435

None

1928-29

George Veenker

13-3

.813

None

1931-32

Frank Cappon

11-6

.647

None

1938-39

Bennie Oosterbaan

11-9

.550

None

1946-47

Osborne Cowles

12-8

.600

None

1948-49

Ernest McCoy

15-6

.714

None

1952-53

William Perigo

6-16

.273

None

1960-61

Dave Strack

6-18

.250

None

1968-69

Johnny Orr

13-11

.542

None

1980-81

Bill Frieder

19-11

.633

NIT Quarterfinal

1989-90

Steve Fisher*

23-8

.742

Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

1997-98

Brian Ellerbe

25-9

.735

Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

2001-02

Tommy Amaker

11-18

.379

None

2007-08

John Beilein

10-22

.313

None

2019-20

Juwan Howard

?

?

?
* — The 1989-90 campaign was Steve Fisher's first full campaign as the head coach at Michigan, though he did serve as the interim during U-M's run to the 1989 National Title.
