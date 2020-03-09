It's officially win or go home season. You either win the next game, or you literally head home to Ann Arbor, if you're Michigan basketball. U-M limped to the finish line in the regular season, losing three of the last four games. It's time to take things up a notch, sophomore guard David DeJulius told Brian Boesch and Terry Mills on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show Monday night. It all starts Thursday in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wolverines attempt to beat Rutgers for the third time this season. "They’re a tough team, a well-coached team, as well," DeJulius said of Rutgers. "They’ve got a lot of guys that are, as you would say, junkyard dogs. It’s always hard to beat a team three times, so, we can’t go into the mindset that we have to do what we did in the first two times. We have to elevate our play, because they’re going to elevate their play because they’re a good team." RELATED: Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner Earn Big Ten Honors RELATED: Michigan Attempting To Continue Its Big Ten Tournament Success This Week

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Franz Wagner was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team (USA Today Sports Images)

The process of ramping things up for the postseason started early for DeJulius. The 7.0 points per game scorer dropped 20 in U-M's loss to Maryland in the regular season finale. His shot-making kept the Wolverines in the game for much of the first half. "You can just kind of feel your juices flowing early," he said. "I just wanted to come in and be aggressive on both ends of the floor, and when I get in the game just try to elevate the play that’s already out there on the floor." It may take a performance like that in a tournament setting to keep U-M's season alive, but DeJulius is willing to do whatever it takes to see the Wolverines be successful. Mid-way through the Big Ten slate, DeJulius, on a phone call with head coach Juwan Howard, made it clear that he was "all in" for the team. "I just wanted to let him know that whatever’s asked of me, I’ll get it done — whether that’s go out there and play 10 minutes, or go out there and play 40 minutes," he said. "Whatever role that you want me to do out there, I’m going to run through a brick wall for this team." DeJulius noted that the Wolverines understand the recent history of the success in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, and they're looking to carry it on. "We know that we’re going to have to connect and rally behind one another," DeJulius said. "We understand the history that we have on neutral sites and in the tournament. So, we plan on continuing the greatness. "We understand that the stakes are high at this point in the season. We've got guys like [senior center] Jon Teske, [senior guard] Zavier Simpson, [junior forward] Isaiah Livers and a couple other guys that have been in the national championship game and made that deep run. So, those guys have the experience. We, the younger guys, have watched that run, so we’re itching to get back to that point."