Jordan Poole's 83.3 free throw percentage led the team last year. (AP Images)

The NBA combine is underway in Chicago, and Michigan's trio — freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole — have all measured in and had their heights, weights, etc. posted online. We have also included the scrimmage statistics that both Brazdeikis and Matthews posted in each of their games (Poole chose not to participate). The ranks in the parenthesis below indicate where each player checked in at the combine among only those in their respective position groups.

Ignas Brazdeikis

Ignas Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 boards per game this past year. (AP Images)

• Standing reach: 8'6" (tied for 30th out of 32 forwards) • Height without shoes: 6'5.75" (tied for 25th out of 32) • Weight: 220.8 pounds (14th out of 32) • Wingspan: 6'9.25" (30th out of 32) • Body fat percentage: 6.00 percent (13th out of 32) • Standing vertical leap: — • Max vertical leap: — • Shuttle run: — • Lane agility: — • Three quarter sprint: — • NBA break left shooting percentage: 80 percent (tied for first out of nine) • NBA break right shooting percentage: 80 percent (tied for first out of nine) • NBA corner left shooting percentage: 80 percent (second out of nine) • NBA corner right shooting percentage: 80 percent (tied for first out of nine) • NBA top key shooting percentage: 40 percent (tied for third out of nine) • On the move fifteen shooting percentage: —

Scrimmage Game 2 stats: Brazdeikis saw 20.25 minutes of action for his Team Gray squad, but only connected on three of his nine shots, including a 1-of-3 showing from behind the arc. He did, however, pull down nine boards, hand out one assist and finish with seven points en route to a 72-65 victory for his club.

Charles Matthews

Charles Matthews played his freshman season at Kentucky before transferring to Michigan. (AP Images)

• Standing reach: 8'7" (tied for second out of 31 guards) • Height without shoes: 6'5" (third out of 31) • Weight: 194.8 pounds (14th out of 30) • Wingspan: 6'9.5" (tied for sixth out of 31) • Body fat percentage: 3.80 percent (first out of 30) • Standing vertical leap: 29.5 inches (tied for 12th out of 20) • Max vertical leap: 37.5 inches (11th out of 20) • Shuttle run: 3.24 seconds (18th out of 20) • Lane agility: 11.26 seconds (17th out of 20) • Three quarter sprint: 3.35 seconds (15th out of 19) • NBA break left shooting percentage: — • NBA break right shooting percentage: — • NBA corner left shooting percentage: — • NBA corner right shooting percentage: — • NBA top key shooting percentage: — • On the move fifteen shooting percentage: —

Scrimmage Game 2 stats: Matthews played 23.52 minutes (second-most on the team) for his Team White crew, connecting on three of his eight shots (including a 1-of-3 showing from behind the arc) to finish with seven points. He also pulled down five boards and handed out one assist, and finished the game without committing a single turnover. Matthews' Team White squad lost to Team Gray, however, 72-65.

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole averaged 12.8 points per game this past year and shot 36.9 percent from behind the arc. (AP Images)