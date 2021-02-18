Michigan and the Big Ten continue to work on making up as many games as possible during the regular season. Plus, Rutgers comes to town Thursday night — is that a trap game for U-M?

We tackle those topics and more in today's News & Views column.

NEWS: Michigan continues to work on scheduling some of the games missed during the 23-day COVID-related layoff.

JUWAN HOWARD: "There are different scenarios about playing another game next week, but we can't disclose yet. They haven't buckled down and said what is the true schedule moving forward. Nothing is etched in stone at this time. Whatever it is, we have to pivot because it's the new normal right now."

VIEWS: The most likely scenarios from sources we've spoken with have schedules moving so Illinois or Michigan State can play in Ann Arbor middle of next week. The Wolverines have no games scheduled between a Sunday tilt with Ohio State and a Sat., Feb. 27 game at Indiana, so there will be a game ... it's just a matter of who and when.

There's also been talk on the Northwestern side of the Wildcats hosting U-M at some point in a make-up, but if it's next week, that means three road games in a row for the Wolverines. That's something that will be taken into consideration ... or at least Howard hopes it will.

