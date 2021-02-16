Rutgers has never beaten the Michigan Wolverines in basketball. Steve Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights' head man in his fifth season, knows it, and so does the majority of his team — a veteran squad that has lost some tough ones to the Wolverines. Michigan defeated Rutgers twice last season at Madison Square Garden and in Piscataway, both times without star forward Isaiah Livers. This year, Michigan is the No. 3-ranked team in the country, sits atop the Big Ten standings and holds a 14-1 record (9-1 in league play). While the Scarlet Knights have regrouped after a five-game losing skid to win five of their last six outings, Pikiell knows this Thursday’s game in Ann Arbor may be his team's biggest challenge yet. "Physically, they're really big and they do a great job of challenging you at the rim and the most amazing thing is they do it without fouling too," Pikiell said when asked what makes the Wolverines such a good team. "Really, really well coached, and it's a really good basketball team. They have good players at every position and they have a bench that's strong and they're very athletic, and they've added a few pieces too. "I think they have three guys on the draft board. They have pros. They play hard, they share the game, and they have size at the rim. They lead the league in blocked shots. They blocked a lot of our shots the last two years, and you don't get to the free-throw line so you really got to earn your points. Every year Michigan's good offensively. You have problems at both ends of the floor." RELATED: 2022 Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel Updates Recruitment Timeline RELATED: Wolverines In The NBA: Wagner Shining, LeVert Nearing Return To Practice

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head basketball coach Steve Pikiell's team is currently seventh in the Big Ten standings with Michigan up next. (AP Images)

Rutgers is considered to be "on the right side" of the bubble, with most brackets projecting it as a six or seven seed. Pikiell's team still has some work to do, and a win over Michigan would do a lot to bolster its tournament résumé. While he said he's not worried about the tournament and only focused on the opponent in front of them, the head man pointed out how big it would be for the program to knock off Michigan. "Michigan has been great since I've been in the league. Coach [Juwan] Howard and Coach [John] Beilein. They were an NCAA Tournament finalist, elite program. "We've got to go on the road. Another coach in our league said this is a national championship-type team. You got to play well. It's another thing we've never done. It would be great for our guys. We haven't been close, really. We got to do a great job. "This is maybe their best team [in a while]. We have to make shots and play at an elite level and you better not turn the ball over. Purdue a couple years ago was that elite team that could win the whole thing. Michigan has been that team this year in our conference."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!