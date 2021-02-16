The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a rough start during the 2020-21 season, and were 6-17 following a loss to the New York Knicks Feb. 12. Head coach Scott Brooks was looking to make changes that could impact the product on the court, and one of those was the insertion of former Michigan basketball star Moe Wagner, who had been the team's third-string center, into the starting lineup. Wagner impressed in his first start of the year, notching 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a win over the Boston Celtics Feb. 14 to snap the club's two-game losing streak and stretch of four losses in five games. He followed that performance up with another solid outing the next night, with Wagner tallying 15 points (6-11 FG), three rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in a triumph over the Houston Rockets. “Moe talks. He communicates. Sometimes you want him to be quiet at times, but I like that,” Brooks said after the team's win over the Celtics. “I like the fact that he’s always engaged — you hear him. Even when he’s not playing, he’s still on the bench talking. I think he impacted the game that way.”

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Moe Wagner has started the last two games for the Washington Wizards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Elsewhere in the NBA, Caris LeVert continues to recover from kidney surgery and is making significant progress in doing so. According to Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren, LeVert is nearing a return to practice, and would first participate in non-contact drills. Per the head man, LeVert is "on the court, able to shoot, able to move around a bit. From his surgery to now he's seen a drastic change. He's looking good." Below is a complete update on every Michigan Wolverine in the NBA.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Registered five points, one rebound and one assist in a Feb. 8 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves ... Scored three points and notched one steal in a Feb. 12 win over the New Orleans Pelicans ... Posted three points, three assists and one rebound in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Feb. 14. Has appeared off the bench in 27 of the Mavericks' 28 games this season, and is averaging 17.3 minutes per outing ... Posting eight points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds per night, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at 10th in the Western Conference with a 13-15 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Exploded for 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3PT), one rebound and one assist in a Feb. 8 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves ... Scored 16 points on 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from long range in a tight win over the Atlanta Hawks Feb. 10 ... Had eight points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans Feb. 12 ... Posted 12 points and one rebound in a Feb. 14 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Has seen action in 27 of the team's 28 contests, with 17 starts ... Is averaging 16.7 points per game on 43.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per tilt.

2⃣4⃣ in the 4th for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson power the @dallasmavs to victory!@jalenbrunson1: 21 PTS, 11 in 4th@T_HardJR: 16 PTS, 13 in 4th pic.twitter.com/tDNSorgUTT — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2021

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Was part of the four-team blockbuster trade that saw former Houston Rockets star James Harden dealt to the Nets ... Underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer ... No further treatment is needed, and LeVert, who remains out indefinitely at this point, is expected to make a full recovery ... He is "moving better and better each day," according to Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren and is nearing a return to non-contact basketball activities in practice.

The Nets gave Caris LeVert a tribute video at Barclays Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XxveMdrsa5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Notched four points and five rebounds in a win over the New York Knicks Feb. 9 ... Posted 15 points on 5-of-11 from three-point range, two assists and one rebound in a win over the Houston Rockets Feb. 11 ... Scored eight points and grabbed five boards in a loss to the Utah Jazz Feb. 13 ... Tallied 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Feb. 15. Has started all 27 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 41.5 percent overall and 39.3 percent from long range ... His 3.3 made threes per game ranks 10th in the association ... The Heat are 11-16 on the season and 10th in the East.

3PM Leaders:



Stephen Curry - 131

Buddy Hield - 99

Damian Lillard - 95

Joe Harris - 89

Zach LaVine - 89

Malik Beasley - 86

Terry Rozier - 86

Donovan Mitchell - 84

Duncan Robinson - 83

Fred VanVleet - 83 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 13, 2021

Glenn Robinson III, Sacramento Kings

Registered four points, one rebound and two blocks in a Feb. 9 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers ... Posted three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a setback to the Orlando Magic Feb. 12 ... Tallied five points and one assist in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Feb. 14 ... Scored four points and added two rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets Feb. 15. Has seen action in 22 of the Sacramento Kings' 27 games (averaging 15.7 minutes) with one start, while registering 5.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest and shooting 43 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from downtown ... The Kings are 12-15 and 11th in the Western Conference.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Started the team's last two games, both wins ... Scored 11 points and added four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, in a Feb. 14 triumph over the Boston Celtics ... Went 6-of-10 from the field Feb. 15 against the Houston Rockets, tallying 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in the win. Has appeared in 13 of the team's 25 contests this season ... Is averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing in 14.5 minutes ... The Wizards are 8-17 and sit at 14th in the East.

John Wall stole the ball from Moe Wagner, so Moe took it right back and drained a three. pic.twitter.com/2kVvhJYimL — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 16, 2021

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Made 10 appearances out of 23 games so far this season, and is averaging 9.4 minutes of action ... Notching 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per outing, while shooting 37.8 percent from the field ... The Bucks are 16-11 and second in the Eastern Conference.

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Had a big game in the G-League opener, providing 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-8 3PT), 15 rebounds and four assists in a Westchester win over Fort Wayne ... Averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two G-League contests this season, while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range (up almost seven percent from his mark a year ago). Has seen action in four NBA games this season but never for more than four minutes in a contest ... Has totaled two points, two rebounds and one assist ... In the bubble with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League season.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Is in the G-League bubble to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors ... Averaging 24.8 points, five rebounds and three assists in four games so far, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from long range. Made appearances in 16 NBA games thus far, notching 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range.

Jordan Poole with a new career-high!



32pts

7rbs

4asts

8/14 FG

5/9 3PT pic.twitter.com/WSugazo7EB — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) February 16, 2021

Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue (G-League)

Simpson has appeared in three games for the Oklahoma City Blue, and is averaging eight points, eight assists 3.3 rebounds and one steal per contest.

Jon Teske, Lakeland Magic (G-League)