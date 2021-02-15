TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage

Tiny Stewartville (Minn.) High was offered the opportunity of a lifetime Saturday when the Houstan (Tenn.) basketball team got snowed in, making travel for its Monday night game at Minnehaha (Minn.) Academy impossible. Michigan signee Will Tschetter and his team accepted the challenge and competed well with the state's top team before falling in a nationally televised game. Minnehaha, featuring the nation's top player in U-M recruit and seven-footer Chet Holmgren, shot the lights out in an 87-63 in which Holmgren scored 18 points. Tschetter made four triples on his way to 19 points and added nine rebounds and four assists.

Michigan signee Will Tschetter is putting together a nice performance on national television for @tigerbbask! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VMxnpk6OzE — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 16, 2021