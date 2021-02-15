TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tschetter Impresses On The National Stage
Tiny Stewartville (Minn.) High was offered the opportunity of a lifetime Saturday when the Houstan (Tenn.) basketball team got snowed in, making travel for its Monday night game at Minnehaha (Minn.) Academy impossible. Michigan signee Will Tschetter and his team accepted the challenge and competed well with the state's top team before falling in a nationally televised game.
Minnehaha, featuring the nation's top player in U-M recruit and seven-footer Chet Holmgren, shot the lights out in an 87-63 in which Holmgren scored 18 points. Tschetter made four triples on his way to 19 points and added nine rebounds and four assists.
Michigan signee Will Tschetter is putting together a nice performance on national television for @tigerbbask! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VMxnpk6OzE— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 16, 2021
Tschetter made six of 19 field goals, but he had two triples rim halfway down and out. He showed off his ability to put the ball on the floor with a nifty spin dribble and finish past Holmgren and nailed three NBA-range triples in the seven-footer's face.
Tschetter was averaging 35 points per game heading in, including a 48-point outburst last week. He scored 36 in his last game, a win over previously undefeated Byron, going 10-for-19 from the floor with four three-pointers.
"With Will, it's always two or three guys holding on him most of the night," head coach Adam Girtman told the Post-Bulletin. "He has his ability to keep his cool and still hit big shots for us. He's a special player to coach, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Watch for more with Tschetter in the days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook