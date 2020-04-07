News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 10:25:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On DeJulius, Christopher And Isaiah Todd

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Thoughts on several Michigan basketball developments over the last few days, including David DeJulius' transfer and the latest on five-stars Isaiah Todd and Josh Christopher ...

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: ON DEJULIUS, CHRISTOPHER AND TODD

More from TheWolverine.com ...

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball's David DeJulius To The Transfer Portal

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (April 6)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star target Josh Christopher seems set to announce next week.
Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star target Josh Christopher seems set to announce next week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}