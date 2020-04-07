Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On DeJulius, Christopher And Isaiah Todd
Thoughts on several Michigan basketball developments over the last few days, including David DeJulius' transfer and the latest on five-stars Isaiah Todd and Josh Christopher ...
TUESDAY THOUGHTS: ON DEJULIUS, CHRISTOPHER AND TODD
More from TheWolverine.com ...
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball's David DeJulius To The Transfer Portal
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (April 6)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook