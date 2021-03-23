{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 07:12:52 -0500') }}
basketball
Michigan Basketball Photo Feature, Highlights: 'Sweet' U-M Downs LSU
Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Michigan beat LSU 86-78 to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16. The Wolverines got 21 points each from Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown — relieve it in pictures, compliments of USA TODAY Sports Images.
Michigan takes the floor for its game with LSU. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Freshman Hunter Dickinson goes up for two of his 12 points. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs traffic. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Senior guard Eli Brooks looks to pass. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Sophomore Franz Wagner goes hard to the rim. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Junior Brandon Johns walls off on defense. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Wagner celebrates a big play. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Brooks celebrates one of his five triples. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Johns drives to the rim. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Senior Chaundee Brown drives and dunks for two of his 21 points. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Brown drives for two more. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Hunter Dickinson thanks a teammate for an assist. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Dickinson squares up for two. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Howard questions a call while Phil Martelli watches. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Senior guard Mike Smith goes down hard after a collision. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Brown celebrates a timely triple. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Michigan's length caused problems for LSU. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Brown and Brooks celebrate down the stretch. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Wagner walls up on defense. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
LSU's Cam Thomas was the best player on the court Monday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
The Michigan contingent celebrates a win. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Johns celebrates a win. He finished with seven points and five boards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Michigan's bench celebrates a big win. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
CJ Baird and Wagner celebrate a win. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Wagner celebrates a Sweet 16. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
LSU's players lament the season ending loss. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Chaundee Brown celebrates a win. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
