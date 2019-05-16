Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.
Detroit radio talk show host Doug Karsch weighs in on who might replace John Beilein, on the podcast.
Karsch joins senior editor John Borton to talk about Beilein's departure, his fit with the NBA, and how Michigan can try and fill his shoes.
Here's what Karsch had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook