{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 14:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

John Beilein's departure represents an impending step back for Michigan, according to Doug Karsch.

Detroit radio talk show host Doug Karsch weighs in on who might replace John Beilein, on the podcast.

Karsch joins senior editor John Borton to talk about Beilein's departure, his fit with the NBA, and how Michigan can try and fill his shoes.

Here's what Karsch had to say.


