Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd & Chris Balas Talk 1989

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant Mike Boyd talks about his team's 1989 run to the National Title and more with Chris Balas.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Rumeal Robinson made two free throws to beat Seton Hall with three seconds left in the title game.
