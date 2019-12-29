No. 11-ranked Michigan Wolverines basketball (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts UMass Lowell (6-8, 0-0 America East) today at 2 PM on Fox Sports 1. The Wolverines are coming off an 86-44 win over Presbyterian last Saturday, and will look to build off that win before they head back into Big Ten Play. U-M will take on Michigan State on Jan. 5. Big news for U-M broke on Friday afternoon, when a U-M spokesman confirmed that junior forward and leading scorer Isaiah Livers would be out indefinitely with a groin injury that he suffered early in the Presbyterian game. Livers paces U-M with 13.6 points per game. RELATED: Update On Former Michigan Wolverines In The NBA And NHL RELATED: Video: Juwan Howard Press Conference Pre-UMass Lowell

Michigan Wolverines basketball hosts UMass Lowell Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. (Michigan Alumni Twitter Account)

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-8, 0-0 America East) — Results

at Massachusetts (L, 79-64) at LIU (W, 87-74) at Ohio State (L, 76-56 vs. UMass Boston (W, 88-45) vs. Jacksonville (L, 80-78) vs. Merrimack (L, 60-58) vs. Dartmouth (L, 80-75 in OT) vs. Brown (W, 75-63) vs. Central Connecticut (W, 73-71) vs. Sacred Heart (L, 89-86) vs. St. Francis Brooklyn (W, 94-63) at NJIT (W, 72-66) vs. Boston University (L, 74-62) at Loyola (MD.) (L, 93-81)

UMass Lowell River Hawks — Starting Five

• Junior guard Jordyn Owens (6-1, 180 pounds) — Averages 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He Shoots 35.8 percent from the floor and 35 percent on threes. • Junior guard Obadiah Noel (6-4, 190 pounds) — Noel is the team's second leading scorer with 15.8 points per game. He also adds 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He shoots 48.8 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from three. • Fifth-year senior guard Christian Lutete (6-5, 200 pounds) — Leads the River Hawks in scoring with 19.5 points per game. He also adds a team-high 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shoots 50.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three. He's coming off a 24-point performance in the team's loss to Loyola (MD.) on Friday. Lutete is a graduate-transfer from Radford. • Freshman forward Connor Withers (6-7, 195 pounds) — Withers averages 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shoots 50.6 percent from the floor. • Sophomore forward Allin Blunt (6-7, 205 pounds) — He averages 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He shoots 34.5 from the field and 28.6 percent from three. Off The Bench • Freshman guard Ron Mitchell (6-3, 170 pounds) — Averages 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 22.6 minutes per game.

Matchup To Watch

The matchup to watch for this game is River Hawks' guard Christian Lutete against U-M's freshman guard Franz Wagner. Wagner was feeling under the weather in last week's win over Presbyterian (he had three points in just 17 minutes), but has had eight days to recover from illness. The freshman has elevated his game as of late. He had 18 points in a win over Iowa earlier in the month, and notched a career-high 21 points in the loss to Oregon on Dec. 14. Wagner will have a height advantage on Lutete, but will still have his hands full on the defensive end of the floor when he's matched up on him.

Notes

• Sophomore forward Brandon Johns will play today, after missing the Presbyterian game with an illness. • Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a groin injury. • The last, and only, previous meeting between U-M and UMass Lowell was in November of 2013, when the Wolverines defeated the River Hawks 69-42. Caris LeVert led the Wolverines in scoring with 17 points.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom gives Michigan a 98 percent chance to win the game, projecting a final score of 85-62.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Statistic Michigan UMass Lowell Points Per Game 78.4 74.9 Opp. Points Per Game 66.4 72.4 Field Goal Percentage .490 .451 Opp. FG Percentage .412 .444 3FG Percentage .387 .337 Opp. 3FG Percentage .276 .314 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

Kenpom Ratings