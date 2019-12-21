No. 14 ranked Michigan Wolverines basketball (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Presbyterian (2-9, 0-0 Big South) today at 12 PM on BTN. The Wolverines are coming off a tough loss to Oregon at home last Saturday, and will look to bounce back from the set-back.

• Sophomore guard Chris Martin (6-0, 181 pounds) — Martin is the squad's second leading scorer at 10.4 points per game. He adds 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shoots 39.4 percent from the field and has made just one of his 20 attempts from three this season.

• Sophomore guard Kody Shubert (5-11, 160 pounds) — He averages 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 29.7 percent from the field and 37 percent on threes.

• Freshman guard Michael Isler (6-4, 185 pounds) — He averages 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Isler shoots 54.5 percent on field goals.

• Sophomore forward Cory Hightower (6-7, 215 pounds) — Paces the team with 12.3 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Hightower shoots 40.9 percent from the field and 22.6 percent on three-pointers.

• Senior forward Ben Drake (6-8, 225 pounds) —He averages 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He shoots 58.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

Off The Bench

• Freshman forward Owen McCormack (6-9, 212 pounds) — Averages 11.5 minutes, 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

• Senior guard J.C. Younger (6-4, 200 pounds) — Plays 26.1 minutes per game off the bench. He is averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is a 40 percent three-point shooter.

• Freshman guard Sean Jenkins (6-4, 180 pounds) — Averages 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.