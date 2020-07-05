Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has offered a rising junior, yet another from the Chicago area. RELATED ITF EXTRA: U-M Closing in on Second 2021 Pledge? 2021 Hot Board NEW OFFER





"The skilled big man put himself on the map because of his size and versatile offensive game, Rivals.com reported. "Now, his athleticism is catching up to his skill while he cements himself as a top big in the sophomore class." Illinois and Kansas offered early and he's been on the Purdue campus several times. Indiana and others have also offered. Casey reportedly averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game for his 2019-20 campaign. He can score at all three levels.

So blessed and grateful to have received an offer from the University of Michigan thank you Coach Howard pic.twitter.com/cA419hAfSU — AJ Casey (@AndreCaseyjr_23) July 4, 2020

The Dallas St. Mark's prospect is a two-time Michigan camper and is more than willing to leave his home state. Baylor, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and UCLA had already offered before calls were allowed from coaches last week. Minnesota, Mississippi State, and Texas Tech all offered last week within a three-day period, followed by U-M. Smith told Minnesota Rivals he'd heard from 25 to 30 schools, in fact, and he's already taken unofficial visits to Michigan, Purdue, Stanford, Texas A&M and Minnesota (non-hoops related). "I don't want to limit myself to just one state. I want to find the right fit for me," he said. "I don't care where it is as long as the coaching staff is great. Wherever I fit in is great the way they play basketball. Wherever it is is doesn't really matter to me. On his game ... "I would describe myself as an all-around player," he said. "I like to get my teammates involved. I like passing the ball. I like sharing the ball with my teammates. I think I'm a good scorer. I can shoot the ball from deep. If they close out on my shot, I can drive, and I pride myself on my defense. I like to play defense. I like to get into the passing lanes and lock up the best player on the other teams. I think I'm an all-around player. I've been working on my leadership skills on the court and off the court, just trying to be a better player and help my teammates out." Rivals.com's Corey Evans describes him as, "someone that can defend up to three positions, make shots, handle and defend."

Howard offered McDaniel June 18. He's a teammate of five-star and 2021 offeree Harrison Ingram. “I am close with their coach (Juwan Howard)," he said in late January. "I played with his son (Jett Howard) and I like their style of play because he plays fast and I really like to get up the floor. They use a lot of screens and he really pumps his guys up, and they are going to be a winning program. I really like what they are doing over there.” Evans wants to see more of McDaniel to know that he's rated correctly. "This is a really, really good class, let me say that first, and this is no slight on Dug McDaniel, but here is to hoping that he continues to prove us right as a top-40 prospect," Evans said. "He doesn’t have ideal size, but his intangibles and playmaking abilities are second to none. He sees things that only he and a select few can. "However, can he remain among the best in his class moving forward? He will undoubtedly be a heavily coveted lead guard nationally thanks to his rare talent and pedigree played for an illustrious Paul VI Catholic and Team Takeover programs on the high school and travel circuits, respectively, but we also hope that he continues to raise the ceiling of what he can achieve and show everyone that he is a top-flight prospect."





Walker is joined by Jett Howard, a likely Michigan commitment (and Juwan's son), at IMG Academy. U-M joins Maryland, Georgetown, Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, LSU and Villanova in offering, with more sure to follow. "If you looked at Walker, you would assume he was a projected five-star as a football player," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi reports. "This kid is a freak of nature physically with strength, speed and bounce in tight places. He handles the ball very well, is a good passer, has added a viable jump shot and could be one of the most versatile defenders in the country."



EARLIER OFFERS

Michigan is in good shape, obviously, for Juwan's son, and he's the real deal, only getting better. He averaged over 15 points per game as a sophomore and will spend his senior season at IMG Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Coach Ron Oliver, a former Wolverine himself in the late 1990s, is among those who believes U-M would be getting one of the best players in the country. Oliver has worked with the Detroit Pistons and on the collegiate level, so he’s seen some greats — he ranks Howard among the best of the best at this stage. "Jett is one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever been around. Absolutely,” he said. “And now it seems like he’s gotten taller. You’re talking about a 6-7, 6-8 kid who can do it all offensively. Name it, he can do it. “You talk about professional athletes, and a lot of people have asked because I spent some time working in the NBA … what makes a pro? The natural reaction is, it’s what God gave you. If God gave you 6-8, that’s what starts the conversation. You can have the same skills, but if you’re 5-11, you’ve got to be good. Like real, real good … special. If you have the same skills as a 6-8 guy, I’m taking the 6-8 guy. If I’m going to err, I’m going to err that way.”

We like U-M's chances here.



Guys my brother @JettHoward5 is a good basketball player! Like for real pic.twitter.com/YxyxavlNW1 — Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) February 27, 2020

Rodgers holds offers from Ohio State, Syracuse, Marquette, Houston, Michigan State and Rhode Island in addition to Michigan. He averaged 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks per game and was the Saginaw Valley South MVP after leading Grand Blanc to the overall SVL championship and an 18-3 record. Rodgers likes U-M, but it's early ... and he's the nephew of former MSU great Jason Richardson.

Loyer is the brother of Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer. He's continued to grow since we saw him at the Michigan camp last summer, now 6-4 and approaching 6-5. Our evaluation from the camp: Brother of MSU guard Foster Loyer, the 2022 standout made some incredibly tough shots in the one-on-one segment and was aggressive during games, getting to the rim but not always finishing. He's 6-2 and pretty skilled and bears watching in the future. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a freshman and has a nice jump shot. He scored a career-high 42 points in a win over Roseville earlier this year. “Foster was more of a point guard,” Clarkston head coach Tim Wasilk told MLive.com. “More of a floor general. But Fletcher’s more of a shooting guard and a little bit lengthier. He can shoot the crap out of the ball.” Utah, Nebraska and Purdue have all offered, and others will follow.

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: The 6-foot-1 sophomore at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian already ranks No. 17 in his class and holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA and Vanderbilt. With attention like that, it could be easy to get a big head so that's why Clark keeps a tight circle. "I feel like I bring the energy," said Clark. "I play with a lot of passion. I love playing basketball. Like, I love playing every game. Especially with the death of Kobe it shows you that it can go away any day unexpectedly so you have to play every game like it could be your last." Clark visited Kentucky Feb. 10 and Vanderbilt Feb. 24, picking up an offer on the latter trip. His brother, 2024 ZZ Clark, also picked up a Vandy offer as an eighth grader. Neither are in any hurry to decide. From his SI.com blog: The coaches can’t contact me directly until June 15, but my coach tells me about the schools that keep in touch and that’s Ohio State, Kentucky, Memphis, Arizona, Michigan, Gonzaga, Indiana and a bunch of other schools reach out regularly. I’m very excited to be able to talk to the coaches soon. It’s a blessing to have any colleges reach out and to be able to start building relationships on my own is something I’m looking forward to. At the next level I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I’m at my best with the ball in my hand creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I’m hoping more people will notice that next season.



Michigan will have to overcome several others to land Westry, who seems infatuated with Syracuse. He averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Shamrocks (22-3). DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Penn State, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and Maryland round out his offer list with Syracuse and U-M. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans several weeks ago: "Could the Orange be on the cusp of another big-time addition to its sophomore class? "It is a possibility, but when I spoke with Westry ... he was not ready to end his recruitment. Rather, he is just beginning to enjoy the offers and interest that his talent level usually draws. Syracuse could be the ultimate landing spot for Westry, and he does like what the program has to offer, but he also doesn’t seem entirely prepared to commit."

This one is just getting started, and everyone in the country will be after him. He's from assistant coach Phil Martelli's neck of the woods, though. From Rivals: "He has a birth certificate that proves he’s only 16 years old, but he could easily pass for an NBA veteran. One of the most impressive post prospects to come along in terms of how he’s put together physically since Dwight Howard."