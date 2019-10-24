Dickinson is coming off a visit to Duke, which by all accounts went "fine." Center Mark Williams, another U-M recruit and visitor, is expected to commit to the Blue Devils, however, and while there have been rumblings they'd take both Williams and Dickinson, others have said 'no way.'

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is likely to get some more face time with big man Hunter Dickinson, who is planning to be in Ann Arbor with his girlfriend.

One who is definitely off the board — Jaden Springer. He pledged to Tennessee despite rumbling that he really liked Michigan most.

Williams, meanwhile, has been quite on U-M since his visit. Most believe it's a foregone conclusion he's bound for Duke, where his sister starred on the women's team.

"Also just his passion for coaching and passion for Michigan, like the school and everything, you can really tell that he's super happy to be there. He just loves Michigan, he just wants to bring a national championship there. I just really like how I can do basketball and academics there. I really like him as a coach; I feel like I vibe with the team really well."

"He basically played my position, so I couldn't learn from a better person in college basketball in terms of what I am and who's done what I've done. Probably he and Patrick Ewing are the only two that I could think of that have done what I'm doing right now and can help me develop, so I really like that," he said.

Jace Howard and Moses Moody remain the most likely to join the class, which as of now includes four-star guard Zeb Jackson and five-star Isaiah Todd.

Moody told Hogville.net, an independent Arkansas site, that his Arkansas visit last weekend gave him plenty to think about. He's originally from the state.

Q: What did your experience do in terms of helping you reach a decision on a school?

A: "It definitely complicated some things, because I really like the whole visit. With the team, the players that are there I like their approach to the game. I can tell they have a different approach this year. I assume Coach (Musselman) has instilled that. They carry themselves more like pros as Khalil said."

Q: Did it ever cross your mind to commit to Arkansas during your visit?

A: "No, I didn’t plan on committing on the visit. I’m in the decision-making process so everything I see I can put it into consideration."

Q: With a couple of more official visits that you can take, what’s next?

A: "I’m not sure. I don’t have any more (visits) scheduled, but I’m not sure if I’ll take another one or not. I might take one to Virginia."

Q: Do you know if you’re going to sign during the early or late period?

A: "I’m not sure. I don’t plan on signing early, but I’m not 100 percent sure."

As for Todd ... should he play a year in college rather that go overseas (some believe to Australia), he adds an elite stretch four to Howard's class. He said he's already started working on other recruits to join him.

“I’m excited to be a part of what Coach Howard is building at Michigan,” Todd told USA Today. “He played in the league and played my position, and I know that I can learn a lot from him. Big things are coming at Michigan.

“I’ve already started coming after a bunch of guys now. I want to be in the best position to win, and I feel like I’ll be able to get some guys to join us. I think we’ll be fine either way. I believe that much in Coach Howard.”