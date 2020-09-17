TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding Friday

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding Friday
Michigan basketball recruiting target Harrison Ingram will make his final decision Friday, he announced on twitter. U-M, Stanford and Purdue are his final three, according to most, but he lists a final six.
Tune in‼️ pic.twitter.com/fZ516kLsx5— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) September 17, 2020
