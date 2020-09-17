 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding Friday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 16:20:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding Friday

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball recruiting target Harrison Ingram will make his final decision Friday, he announced on twitter. U-M, Stanford and Purdue are his final three, according to most, but he lists a final six.

For our latest updates with the five-star standout, click here:

THE LATEST ON HARRISON INGRAM



---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}