We took a look at Michigan's recruiting efforts under former head coach John Beilein on Tuesday, compiling a list of every four and five-star recruit he brought in during his time in Ann Arbor, and how it stacked up against the rest of the Big Ten during that span.

Beilein reeled in 21 such recruits since taking over as the U-M head man on April 3, 2007, which was tied with Purdue for the sixth-most in the conference.

While that ranking may not seem all that flattering on the outset, it's important to note that Beilein brought in classes that ranked in the top-three in the league on three separate occasions, including the conference's No. 2 haul in both 2012 and 2013, and the No. 3 crew in 2018.

All three of those aforementioned classes also finished in the top-12 nationally, with the 2012 group checking in at No. 7, the 2013 squad at No. 12 and the 2018 bunch at No. 11.