A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 2
We took a look at Michigan's recruiting efforts under former head coach John Beilein on Tuesday, compiling a list of every four and five-star recruit he brought in during his time in Ann Arbor, and how it stacked up against the rest of the Big Ten during that span.
Beilein reeled in 21 such recruits since taking over as the U-M head man on April 3, 2007, which was tied with Purdue for the sixth-most in the conference.
While that ranking may not seem all that flattering on the outset, it's important to note that Beilein brought in classes that ranked in the top-three in the league on three separate occasions, including the conference's No. 2 haul in both 2012 and 2013, and the No. 3 crew in 2018.
All three of those aforementioned classes also finished in the top-12 nationally, with the 2012 group checking in at No. 7, the 2013 squad at No. 12 and the 2018 bunch at No. 11.
It's important to note that — although the results on the chart above take into account all the recruits signed since 2007 — shooting guard Corperryale 'Manny' Harris (the No. 34 prospect nationally in the 2007 class) was left off the list, simply because he signed while Tommy Amaker was still the head coach at Michigan, and not Beilein (Harris' inclusion would have bumped U-M into a fifth-place tie with Illinois on the chart).
Since 2007, Ohio State, Michigan State, Maryland and Indiana have also been some of the best recruiting programs in the nation, providing a better understanding of what Beilein was consistently up against.
OSU, MSU and Indiana have each brought in at least six total five-stars since 2007, including a combined seven top-10 prospects among the trifecta.
