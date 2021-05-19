Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: June Visitors Lining Up
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is still looking for his first class of 2022 pledge after landing the nation's best 2021 class, but it probably won't be long. Prospects are starting to set visits, including Tyler Rodgers and Seth Trimble.
Here's the latest ...
Ty Rodgers, Seth Trimble set Summer Visits
June is a big month, and it will be the first time in a while the coaches have gotten to host recruits on campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year. It's an exciting time for Howard and his staff, and they'll start right away with Rodgers. He'll be in June 1-2.
“Michigan is a great school,” Rodgers said last month. “Juwan Howard is a great coach. I really like Michigan right now. They are recruiting me really hard. We are just going to keep moving forward. I like how well they run the program. It’s a great culture. I love everything about it."
The Wolverines like him at the shooting guard/wing spot, and though his shot needs to improve, Rodgers brings energy and passion.
“Coach Howard is a great guy,” Rodgers said. “He doesn’t seem like he’s every faking anything. He seems like a genuine person. I love everybody on that staff. I’m really close to Saddi. I’ve actually been close to him since the eighth grade. Just building that relationship with them has been great."
Trimble, meanwhile, had been waiting for a Michigan offer for a while, saying even last summer he was waiting to hear from Howard and Co. He'll be in June 13. Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Purdue, ndiana, Iowa, Creighton, Marquette and Cal have offered recently, but he really likes U-M.
Trimble scored 23.3 points per game as well as 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. He's one of the most athletic players in his class but has also improved his shot, going from 27.6 percent as a sophomore to 35.1 last year.
He knows what he's looking for in a program.
"A school where I can go in and make an impact right away,” he told the Journal-Sentinel. “A school where I feel loved and wanted by the coaching staff. A school where I get that feeling where I know that it’s right for me.”
He seems to have risen to the No. 1 point guard prospect on Michigan's list, and he's also going to rise dramatically in the rankings in the weeks to come.
The other visit locked in — point guard Dug McDaniel.
The diminutive scorer isn't great shooter but he's outstanding with the ball. He'll visit June 6.
“I plan on taking a visit to Michigan the first week of June. I am planning to set visits to Florida and LSU as well in June,” McDaniel said. “I think I fit in very well. Mike Smith, the previous point guard, was very similar to my size and my playing style. Head coach Juwan Howard and I have a very good relationship. I call him my uncle. I grew up playing with his son and stuff, so I feel like the connection with Michigan is definitely there.”
He loves Florida's style of play, too, and the smart money might be on the Gators at this point.
“I am not sure if there is anyone else who will come on board. I know things are about to go crazy with the EYBL and it being live and all, so we will see,” McDaniel said. “I am going to be looking for a school who lets me play my style but is also coaching me to prepare for the next level. I want to have a great relationship with the coach both on and off the floor, making sure the coach and I always have that connection, I can call him if I need anything."
He plans to commit sometime in August.
