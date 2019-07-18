Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard continued his run of extending offers to elite prospects Thursday. 2021 point guard Khristian Lander was the latest player to earn a U-M offer after Emoni Bates also picked up an offer Thursday.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan ⚪️〽️ thank you to Coach Juwan Howard and staff ✅🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wunOTWgoIV

Lander told the IndyStar that he was keeping his options open and did not have a timeline for making his decision.

"Just keeping everybody in mind,” he told the newspaper. “Just trying to build relationships with coaches and stuff like that.”

He told Corey Evans of Rivals that Indiana was the first school to call him in June and added that Purdue and Louisville were also in heavy pursuit of him. Lander also mentioned Auburn, Cincinnati, North Carolina and Xavier as other schools after him.