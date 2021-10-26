Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Latest On All 2023 Offers, Visits

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his staff have already begun work on the 2023 class while putting the finishing touches on the 2022 group. Many of their junior targets and offers rank high in the Rivals150

Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy reports, “Mgbako owns a quick-release pull up jumper, and his ability to get to the rim using a rare blend of quickness and strength.

He has the potential to be a matchup nightmare at the next level.”

He enjoyed a great visit to Kentucky recently, but others are on tap — including Michigan.

“I have Memphis at the end of the month, and then I’m looking to go to Michigan in early November,” he said. “Then I have one more college I need to discuss with my parents.”