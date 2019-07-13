New coach Juwan Howard hopes to keep his Michigan Wolverines basketball team humming and to build on John Beilein's success. Here are updates on a few more 2020 targets ... RELATED LINKS: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying About Franz Wagner Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2020s (July 10)

Johnson was extremely high on Michigan when head coach John Beilein was in charge, but the Wolverines have some work to do to move back up. He's thinking about reclassifying and told Rivals.com's Corey Evans several other schools were on him heavily. Though he has spoken to outlets about the Wolverines when asked specifically, he did not mention U-M to Evans. Pitt and Arizona have inquired about an early enrollment. “The biggest thing is just my maturity .... the high school game is way different from the college basketball game, and so I am just trying to see how I fit in with the team and what it is like and what the coaches have planned for me to do and taking it day by day,” he said. “We are just weighing the options and seeing what is best for me.” Johnson has already taken an official visit to Notre Dame. The Irish, along with Arizona, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Pitt, remain in heavy pursuit. Michigan would like to get him up for a visit.



Five-star Jalen Suggs has strong relationships with home state Minnesota and Gonzaga.

Suggs has been mentioned in some U-M articles, but the Wolverines are playing catch-up to Minnesota, Gonzaga and others. He does like Michigan and loved the Fab Five documentary. However ... "I've always seen Minnesota as a great fit, probably just because it's the hometown," he said. Everyone is there. My family is there. My friends are there. It's where I was born and raised. They're not weak at the guard position, but they could definitely use a big-time guard to get that going. "I have a good relationship with all of the coaches at Gonzaga. I have a great friendship with all of the players there, and all of the players they have I their recruiting class in 2020. There is really no negative I can find to say about it. I'm keeping it one-hundred. It's a great program, great school. It's a great fit for me. He added three other officials. "Marquette for sure. Iowa State, I've been talking to them. Florida, I want to get down there as well," he said. "That pretty well rounds it up for the officials. But nothing is for sure. There are definitely other schools in the mix."



As for the needs ... in addition to point guard pledge Zeb Jackson, the Wolverines want a shooting guard, a wing and a big man. Top target Jabri Abdur-Rahim is off the board, having pledge to Virginia. Not getting him on campus after leading just a few months ago is a disappointment. Wing Micah Peavy had U-M in his top group under Beilein, as well, and he's played well this summer. He was a first-team Nike All-EYBL selection (Elite Youth Basketball League) selection after averaging 23.2 PPG, 46.9 FG%, 63-105 FT (60.0%), 2-7 3PT, 10.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.4 TOPG, 1.5 SPG, .5 BPG per D1Circuit. Michigan is playing catch-up here, too. From Rivals:





"Peavy has prided himself on his abilities from 15-feet and in, all of which was on display in North Augusta. A premier rebounder that does as such on both ends of the floor, Peavy is one of the most versatile forwards thanks to how active, laterally inclined and instinctive he is. The Texas native was watched by head coaches from Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas Tech, to go along with assistants from Arkansas, Oregon and Texas A&M. The Red Raiders remain the favorite thanks to Chris Beard’s background with the in-state target as he has been a priority of theirs for over a year now." Michigan coaches watched five-star big men Walker Kessler and Hunter Dickinson this weekend, too.



"Completing his third and final Nike Peach Jam, Hunter Dickinson was a hot ticket for some of the top name brand programs nestled along the east coast and throughout the Midwest. Head coaches from North Carolina, Notre Dame and Purdue were on hand for the 7-footer but they were not alone. Duke, Louisville, and Michigan also dispatched assistant coaches for him. "The Blue Devils have yet to offer but one might be ahead with their continued need for bigs in the 2020 class. Dickinson has already taken official visits to Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue, and is expected to visit a handful of others later this summer and fall." Michigan is among them. Guards Nimari Burnett and Josh Christopher are two of the top shooting guard options. Burnett seems to be trending away, but Christopher (offer) is building a relationship with Howard. From ZagsBlog.com: