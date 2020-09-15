Several Michigan basketball recruits and targets made moves in the updated Rivals150 for 2021. Here's how it shook out. First, the pledges ... the Wolverines have four and will likely take two more in this class: COMMITMENTS

Collins moves from No. 69 to No. 73. The outstanding ball handler and finisher needs work on his shot, but he's one of the top point guards in the 2021 class.

Bufkin moves from No. 61 to 60 and he continues to raise his game. He can handle the ball, shoot it off the dribble and is the top-rated player in the state of Michigan.

The power forward drops to No. 148 from No. 141, but he has had a solid summer off the beaten path.

Barnes slides two spots from No. 110 to 112, but he has as much potential to rise as anyone. There's just not a lot of new film on him.



The remaining targets:

Holmgren is the longest of long shots. U-M is in his final seven, but the G-League is a distinct possibility and the Wolverines probably aren't in his top five.

Hardy, a teammate of Frankie Collins, likes U-M, and Michigan is his home state. However, he's very likely to stay out west if he doesn't pursue a G-League opportunity. As of now, that's very possible, if not likely.



Michigan got its point guard in Collins, but the Wolverines would take Sallis if he wanted to commit. He moved up five spots from No. 11 and is one of the more highly coveted players in the class, however, a long shot for U-M. He cut his list to 12 recently and U-M was on it. However ... "Once he received a Kentucky offer last month, things began to speed up," Rivals.com's Evans said. "And while Kansas and North Carolina were the favorites beforehand, UK should now be thought of as a potential leader."

Ingram fell one spot to No. 9. Michigan is right there with Stanford and Purdue ... he's taken a step back to evaluate his options and gone quiet, confused as to which way to go. Ingram is a great student in addition to being an outstanding player.

The wing drops two spots to No. 11, but that doesn't make him any less elite. U-M is a long shot here, however, and has work to do to just to make his top three.

Davison moves up two spots from No. 15. Michigan is in his top six after a relatively late offer with Alabama, LSU, Kansas, Memphis and Auburn, but the Wolverines are likely low on that list.

Bediako falls from No. 22 to No. 25. He is on the same campus as likely future Wolverine Jett Howard this fall at IMG Academy, but Alabama might be his leader. Duke and Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas are all in the hunt.