Michigan Basketball: Several 2023s Contacted On First Day Allowed By NCAA

College basketball coaches were able to reach out and talk to rising juniors for the first time Tuesday, and Michigan's Juwan Howard and his staff contacted several. Here are many of those they spoke with yesterday, along with notes.

Five-star J.J. Taylor earned an offer from Michigan Tuesday (NY2LA Sports)

Howard offered Taylor, an elite forward from his hometown, as did bluebloods Duke and Kentucky, among several others. Rivals' Rob Cassidy was at Pangos Camp in California last week and gave Taylor his prestigious Captain Clutch Award. "Taylor, who comes equipped with great length and a reliable jumper, showed flashes of greatest all week," he said. "He was at his best, however, when the lights were brightest. The Chicago-area wing earned co-MVP honors of the Cream of The Crop Game at the camp’s conclusion. He was as efficient as scorers come for most of the camp and certainly has the look of a top-10 prospect."



Jackson compares his game to NBA star Russell Westbrook. He also has strong U-M ties. “I have offers from Cal-Berkley, Seton Hall, La Salle, Rider, Siena and Ole Miss. I would say I am hearing form Cal and Seton Hall the most right now," he said a few weeks back. That's about to change. “I am looking for a program that will help me become a better man first. Academics are big for me, too," he said. " I want to get a degree and hopefully set myself up for a great future. I want to go to a place where the staff will help me maximize my potential to hopefully get to the next level. "I grew up a fan of Michigan, my uncle Marlin Jackson, went to school there. He also played in the NFL. I like Temple too, that is where my mom went.”



A big, under the radar point guard, Williams is another Howard and Co. are familiar with thanks to the Florida ties. "Williams has a reputation of being a box-score stuffer, as his rebounding and passing make him as well rounded as any sophomore guard in the state of Florida," Cassidy said a few months back. "His 6-foot-5 frame certainly helps on the rebounding front and also gives him sky-high potential on the defensive end. The Winter Haven High School star should see his stock rise this summer." It's already begun.

Though incredibly slender, Wilson is also very skilled and extremely familiar with his hometown program. MAC schools, Detroit and others have already offered, and he'll have to work this summer to earn bigger offers.

Another from the Florida pipeline, Gamble has an above the rim game and is strong at the rim. He's earned a Mississippi offer and will likely see more come in this summer.

Another local product, Green holds offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama and several others. He's a high flyer who has the potential to make a huge move this summer.

Indiana appears to be in solid shape here — he's had family there — but several programs are interested. Hooks averaged 11.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assistants and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore last year, and he's versatile. He's got great size and is a very good passer and finisher. "There was a big jump in my jump shot and my handle but I added in the little things like watching film also," Hooks said of his development this year. "I think everything has developed, and a lot of it just came with getting comfortable with myself and my body kind of filling out." Kentucky, Memphis and Missouri are some of the other programs that have reached out, and he holds offers from LSU, Illinois, Xavier, Georgia, Tulane and DePaul, among others.

Cassidy saw Steffe play in March. "The Team Griffin 16U team boasts a backcourt that will combine to have a long list of college options before things are said and done," he wrote. "Class of 2023 guard Drew Steffe and 2024 guard David Castillo finished an afternoon game with 19 and 11 points respectively and both flashed impressive court-vision in the effort "Each has a high-major upside and appears capable of playing either guard spot. Steffe already holds offers from Oklahoma State and Arizona State."

Another Texan, Walter holds a number of high major offers, including Alabama, Baylor and Oklahoma. SMU was the first to talk to him in depth, and the school is only 30 minutes from his house. "As a player, I think I need to improve on aggressiveness while still producing for my team," he said. "I think I need to be a better leader on the court and get buckets since that's what I am expected to do.

Yet another Floridian on Howard's radar. The 6-9, 190-pounder is a Tayshaun Prince type and holds offers from USC, Maryland, Kansas, TCU, Tennessee, Georgetown, George Washington, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M, among others. Rivals.com's Shaw gave him his Stat Sheet Stuffer Award at the April Pitt Jam Fest. Already pushing 6-foot-8, the Rivals150 No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class, Evans just has a different feel on the court. The Tayshaun Prince comparisons are easy to see as he is lengthy, does great things in the passing lanes, can knock down a set shot and has great vision on the floor. Playing with Team Durant 16u Evans led his team to a Platinum Bracket Championship this weekend.



LSU, Purdue, TCU and several others have offered, and there will be more to follow after his outstanding start to the summer. He was a Pangos Camp standout, earning the Fantastic First Impression Award from Cassidy. This was my first viewing of Booker, but our Jamie Shaw has long been high on the 2023 prospect. Now I see why. A long, left-handed slasher Booker got buckets in a number of ways this week and showed himself to be a solid rebounder. He’ll need to become a more consistent shooter, but his strength, quickness and ability to finish at the rack are undeniable.



Michigan has already offered, and so has just about everyone else. He's originally from Iowa. “I have offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia and a couple others. I would say I am hearing the most from Kentucky and Iowa State right now,” Biliew said. He'll visit Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State this month. “I am looking for a program who will welcome me with open arms. Also, a place that will develop me as a player to get to the next level," he said. "I want to go to a place who shows me love but is also real with me.” From Shaw: Biliew is in the wave of new age type forwards. First and foremost his frame and athleticism pop off the page, but as the ball is tipped you see his ability to defend up and down a lineup. The switch-ability is very real with the way he moves his feet and the motor he has. Offensively, Biliew can line up at multiple spots on the floor. He has good floor vision both in the half court and when pushing the break. As he continues to develop his jump shot, the sky's the limit with his potential.