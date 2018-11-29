Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams has been with the Tar Heels since 2003, and served as the Kansas Jayhawks’ head man from 1988-2003 prior to his current stint in Chapel Hill.

Even with all that experience under his belt, he said he had never been more frustrated than he was following Wednesday night’s 84-67 loss to the Wolverines.

“First, I’d like to congratulate Michigan for a great atmosphere and a great crowd,” he began after the contest. “They played and coached a heck of a lot better than we did.

“I feel like I’ve done the worst job with this team that I’ve done in 31 years. Give Michigan credit — they got tougher and made tough plays. It’s the most frustrated I’ve ever been though. I love John [Beilein] and his team, and they seem to be really good kids — they’ll have a chance to do some great things.”

When asked what he was most disappointed with about his team’s performance inside Crisler Center, Williams responded with a pretty animated answer.

“The job the head coach is doing with this team,” he said. “We stink right now. We work on screens on the ball every day, and three plays in a row Michigan set a screen in the middle of the court and either dunked it or laid it in.

“I have no positives. If you want some positives, go talk to somebody on the street. I have no positives from me or my team. The starters were stinking it up, and so was I. When we cut it to 11, I thought this could be cool, but then we overrun a guy in the corner and they make a three. I’ve coached for 31 years, and right now my coaching sucks.”

While Williams obviously wasn’t afraid to reveal how disgusted he was with his team, he also gave plenty of credit to the Wolverines, specifically freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, who scored a career-high 24 points.

“I loved watching him on tape and how active he was,” Williams recalled. “He played 33 minutes and had 24 points, so I’d say he was pretty active again.

“Michigan hadn’t shot it particularly well from three, but we seemed to cure that. They have five guys who can handle the ball and create great spacing, and their defense has been really good — every time we turned it over, it was out there on the court.

“They have five guys who can handle the ball and drive it, except maybe [junior center Jon] Teske. They have a sense of urgency on defense — they’re hard to screen because they fight through them. They communicate when they switch too — I like their team.”

Teske provided one of the most crucial plays of the first half when he dove for a loose ball as the clock was winding down, which led to three from sophomore guard Jordan Poole right before the half expired.

“We thought it was going out of bounds, and their player hustled,” Williams grumbled. “I was frustrated.”