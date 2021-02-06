TheWolverine.com first reported days ago that the Wolverines would not play the Fighting Illini just days after returning to practice.

The U-M and Illinois athletic departments and the Big Ten Conference announced Sat, Feb. 6 that the game would be postponed as part of the Wolverines return-to-play planning following the program's pause. The Feb. 14 game with Wisconsin was also in jeopardy, but that one should be played as scheduled (Noon CT, CBS).

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Michigan Athletics followed a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommendation to pause athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions. In addition to the Illinois game, the stoppage caused U-M to postpone four additional games -- at Penn State (Jan. 27), Indiana (Jan. 30), at Northwestern (Feb. 3) and Michigan State (Feb. 6).

Michigan and those opponents will begin working with the Big Ten to identify options for rescheduling opportunities.

The Wolverines are currently No. 4 nationally and first in the Big Ten with an 8-1 record.

Watch for more on these developments in the days to come.