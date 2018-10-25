Saddi Washington: Loss In The National Title Has 'Our Guys More Motivated'
When Michigan head coach John Beilein missed his team’s trip to Spain this past August, assistant Saddi Washington served as the club’s interim.
Washington is the veteran of Beilein’s three assistants, despite only being in his third year with the program.
The 2017-18 season was the first for fellow assistants Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes in Ann Arbor, but the trio could not have meshed any better together.
Washington admitted that bringing back all three of them back will be huge.
“Any time you have a change in your staff, there will be a learning curve,” he explained at U-M’s annual Media day this week. “Keeping everybody on staff this offseason was awesome, and was a big credit to [Athletic Director] Warde [Manuel] and his efforts.”
Working with Yaklich and Haynes for the first time last season, Washington helped lead the Wolverines to the National Title game, where they came up short against Villanova.
“The fact that we were there makes our guys more motivated,” he explained. “We didn’t win on Monday night, and we have a competitive group of guys who got a taste of what it was like — I think we’ll carry that feeling into this year.”
Nearly half of the roster will be made up of players who weren’t around to experience the magical NCAA run, though, as the team brought in a five-man freshmen class.
Some will be expected to contribute right away in 2018-19, while it may take a little longer for others.
Freshman forward Brandon Johns is one who could go either way.
“He has a lot of D.J. Wilson characteristics in him, in that he’s big and strong but still embracing the physicality of the game,” Washington noted. “He’s had a tremendous attitude, and has huge growth potential in terms of what he can bring to our program.
“The sky is the limit for him. Freshmen ‘don’t know what they don’t know,’ especially when it comes to how challenging it can be stepping it up to another level.”
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers faced similar challenges last season. He showed glimpses of brilliance (most notably when he connected on all three of his attempts from behind the arc in a 13-point effort at Iowa on Jan. 2), but also displayed how far he has yet to go at other times.
“Isaiah's biggest challenge is consistency,” Washington admitted. “That was one of the things Duncan [Robinson] brought to our team last year. Isaiah has had a great summer and feels a lot more comfortable in the program — he’s starting to use his voice more and is becoming a leader.
“When you graduate guys like Muhammad [-Ali Abdur-Rahkman] and Duncan, there’s a vacuum that needs to be filled. Isaiah and [redshirt junior guard] Charles [Matthews] have done a good job of stepping into that role, and understand the importance of a player-led team.”
Along with Matthews, junior point guard Zavier Simpson and junior center Jon Teske are the only other two bona fide veterans on the team.
While Matthews and Simpson played huge roles on last year’s squad, Teske will likely be stepping into a starting role for the first time in his career with the early departure of Moe Wagner to the NBA.
Wagner’s exit will leave Michigan’s frontcourt low on experience, but Washington thinks Teske has what it takes to step up to the challenge.
“Both Jon and [redshirt sophomore center] Austin [Davis] will continue to grow knowing someone has to step up in Moe’s absence,” the assistant said. “Jon has embraced it and has been consistent — I’m ready to see all the nastiness we’ve been trying to instill in him finally come out.
“The offense will look a little different, because he’s just a different player than Moe. He can hit the midrange shots, though, and there is just something when you know ‘you’re the guy.’
“Austin has also done a great job in his role as well, especially in Spain when he had some great games. Both he and Jon compliment each other very well.
“Austin’s strength is his actual strength, which is why he was given the nickname ‘Bull.’”
Notes
• Hailing from Lansing Sexton High School and growing up in MSU country, Washington admitted his parents are huge Spartan fans and still haven't grown accustomed to wearing the Maize and Blue.
“You're proud of your roots," he laughed. "Lansing made me who I am, and I’ll never forget where I came from. I’ve had a great transition to Ann Arbor, though, and the community has embraced my family and I. I’m connected with [fellow Lansing native] Brandon through that, because we know a lot of the same people.”
• Freshman center Colin Castleton was sidelined this offseason with a hand injury, which slowed down his progress on the court.
Despite that, Washington explained that some positives came out of the experience.
“From a physical standpoint of bumping and bruising with guys down low, he’s got some catching up to do," the assistant observed. "The injury was an opportunity for him to see the game from a different perspective, though — he got a chance to view it from the same lens we do as coaches on the sidelines."
• The 2018-19 Wolverines are a confident bunch (and should be), but their August trip to Spain humbled them a bit. It also showed them the immense potential they have.
“Getting those 10 extra practices was invaluable, and playing against professionals was an eye-opening experience," Washington recalled.
"We’re a pretty grounded team, but we got a chance to see how far we still have to go. Seeing what we're capable of motives them, though."
