Assistant coach Saddi Washington has been with the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program since the 2016-17 season, and was the only staffer retained (Luke Yaklich departed for Texas and DeAndre Haynes for Maryland) once former head man John Beilein left for Cleveland and Juwan Howard came in. Washington has been an integral part of the program ever since he arrived at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and the Sweet Sixteen in 2017, a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship and an appearance in the National Title in 2018, and a 30-win season and a third straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball club won 30 games for just the fifth time in school history in 2018-19. (Lon Horwedel)

He also coached the team in Spain last summer when Beilein remained back in the U.S. recovering from double bypass surgery. Washington met with the media this week for the first time since it was announced he would be staying in Ann Arbor, and spoke about how the transition has gone so far from Beilein to Howard. “It has been busy, but busy is good,” he began. “Our guys have responded favorably to the new changes with the staff, and the direction we’re moving in going forward.

“We still plan on winning a lot of games and winning championships. The guys have been doing it the right way so far and have been strengthening their brotherhood on a daily basis.” The players aren’t the only ones who have been ‘strengthening their brotherhood,’ however, with the new coaching staff still getting a feel for one another as well. Howard hired longtime St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli (1995-2019) and former NBA assistant and Detroit Southwestern High School graduate Howard Eisley to fill out the remainder of his staff, and Washington spoke about how well the group has come together so far. “Coach has kind of handed out some responsibilities to us, but we’ve also all been in the game for so long in various capacities, that we just kind of do what we do,” he explained.