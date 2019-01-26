"I love going on the road, and one of my favorite parts of basketball is shutting the crowd down. I have to make sure everyone knows when I hit a shot — it’s a tactic I use. I don’t mind being the villain, because I love hate. I love the hate I get, and it motivates me more."

— Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, after he poured in 20 points and seven rebounds in Friday night's win at Indiana.