The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. No. 15 Penn State (in New York)
Sport: Hockey
When: 7:00 PM
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
FINAL: Michigan 69, Indiana 46@_iggy_braz scores 20 and grabs 7 rebounds@1CMatthews records the double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds@Xaviersimpson3 scores 12 and dishes out 5 assists@JonTeske scores 11 for the Maize and Blue and has 2 blocks#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/A6jGdE57AL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 26, 2019
Wolverines DOMINATE the Hoosiers! 〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 26, 2019
No. 5 Michigan goes into Assembly Hall and hands Indiana its 6th straight loss. pic.twitter.com/o2MChBMZG5
No. 5 Michigan won by 23 at Indiana on Friday night. That's the Wolverines' largest margin of victory at Indiana all-time. pic.twitter.com/9bkJElO56i— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2019
From 1996 through 2016, Michigan beat Indiana at Assembly Hall once.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 26, 2019
Michigan is 2-0 vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall the past 3 years.
Michigan has now held both Villanova and Indiana to 46 points on their respective home floors in a pair of 20-plus point victories. John Beilein's best defensive team ever. 19-1.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz notched the sixth 20-point game of his career, scoring 20 on the night for the Maize and Blue. Brazdeikis also had 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FtEXAZMMJB— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 26, 2019
.@_iggy_braz been getting buckets all night. 👍@umichbball's gonna head back to Ann Arbor with a dub: pic.twitter.com/cx31Lzy6sj— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 26, 2019
Senior @1CMatthews secured his fifth career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/v9fmKpPoJE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 26, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis has brought an edge to @umichbball 💪 pic.twitter.com/aRtGavLE6U— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 26, 2019
Tough to see from the video but just about everytime Indiana walks the ball across half, Yaklich looks right to Archie, picks up the play call and screams out the defensive coverage...— Three Man Weave (@3MW_CBB) January 26, 2019
Safe to say Michigan has picked up a few pages from IUs offensive playbook: pic.twitter.com/708R4iJmO9
Bob Hammel, my favorite Indiana basketball historian (and @whitesox fan) told me that he believes this was the first time ever that IU trailed 17-0 in this building, which opened in 1971.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) January 26, 2019
Michigan walks into Assembly Hall and leaves with its largest victory ever in the building pic.twitter.com/F50XS1tFMK— Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) January 26, 2019
Zavier Simpson is as comfortable in his own skin as any player in college basketball. Knows what he's good at and is good at what he knows. Glue Guy.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2019
Tonight's 23-point win was #Michigan's biggest ever in Bloomington.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) January 26, 2019
IU’s student section or ghost town? pic.twitter.com/Y434UaFZG7— Aaron Sygiel (@aaronsygiel) January 26, 2019
We've still got another month or so until Michigan and Michigan State play for the first time, but the wait will be worth it. Both regular season meetings occur within a span of 13 days.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2019
Congratulations to my guy @NunezAdrien on getting that first bucket to fall! Many many many more to come! #GoBlue— Keith P. Jason (@KeithPJason) January 26, 2019
I am not even used to this in football. pic.twitter.com/QAW454RtFC— Michael (@BravesAndBirds) January 25, 2019
Michigan held Indiana to a 30.2 eFG%.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 26, 2019
That is IU's worst shooting performance since a 28.3 eFG% vs. Northwestern on Jan. 18, 2014.
19-1. #GoBlue 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/XCVo8evrfx— True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) January 26, 2019
19-1— Maize & Blue Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) January 26, 2019
There are no microphones at this presser and so people are just shouting out their question and Beilein keeps just pointing at people to speak and I feel like I’m back in high school— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) January 26, 2019
January 26, 2019 Happy Birthday Coach Gary Moeller - https://t.co/HU301Ln83y pic.twitter.com/JzlOxSnt5s— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 26, 2019
A @umichbball reunion tonight with @CarisLeVert, @TreyBurke, and @UMichAlumsNYC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dSBOqdA3ej— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 26, 2019
Very blessed and proud to share that I have been put on scholarship. I’m so thankful for all the family, friends, and teammates that have helped me along the way. I’m excited for one last ride this fall pic.twitter.com/GUBm20Wl2B— Louis Grodman (@louisgrodman) January 26, 2019
Stevan Micic dominates Luke Pletcher, 14-1. pic.twitter.com/SU6ABRGSc7— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 26, 2019
Wolverines took six matches, including a dual-clinching decision from heavyweight Mason Parris in the final bout, to down No. 2 Ohio State, 19-17, in Columbus.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 26, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/9vprR4xuUS pic.twitter.com/qVbiG6jAJ7
Post-Match Bormet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c8PWV1dCKe— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 26, 2019
Hwt: Parris uses two takedowns, 1:13 RT to beat Singletary, 6-3, and clinch the Wolverine win in the final bout!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 26, 2019
Michigan 19, Ohio State 17 pic.twitter.com/8fGdb9pifB
