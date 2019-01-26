Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan has now won six straight games against Indiana, with the Hoosiers' last win coming in February of 2016.
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. No. 15 Penn State (in New York)

Sport: Hockey

When: 7:00 PM

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I love going on the road, and one of my favorite parts of basketball is shutting the crowd down. I have to make sure everyone knows when I hit a shot — it’s a tactic I use. I don’t mind being the villain, because I love hate. I love the hate I get, and it motivates me more."
— Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, after he poured in 20 points and seven rebounds in Friday night's win at Indiana.

Headlines

• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: John Beilein, Players Talk Indiana Victory

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Defense Does it Again in win at Indiana

• Andrew Hussey, TheWolverine: Charles Matthews' Leads Michigan Basketball to Blowout Victory

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Osman Savage Goes Blue

• Andrew Kahn, MLive: John Beilein Fails to Land a McDonald's All-American, Again

{{ article.author_name }}