Michigan hosted a number of elite prospects for its game with Michigan State, including some of the nation's top point guards. One who was in is already in the fold. Toledo's Zeb Jackson can play three positions, and he continues to improve.

The latest on Jackson ... ZEB JACKSON Nimari Burnett, formerly of Morgan Park, Ill., was coached by Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich growing up. He's now at Prolific Prep in Napa, Cali.



Burnett is likely to pick up a Michigan offer today, having stayed in town after taking in the game Sunday following a trip to Louisville. He's visited Ohio State, Marquette, and Arizona State, among others and is averaging 21.4 points per game. "I won't make a decision until around this time next year," Burnett said. "It will be a school where i can thrive and play as soon as I get there. A school with a good coaching staff, a good history, and some place where I can get better. Location won't be a factor, Burnett said. He's just looking for the right fit, which will likely be a team that likes to get out and run the court on offense. "I feel like I'm a very versatile guy, so I can fit in any type of system," Burnett said. "I personally like to be able to play fast offense and get up and get moving. "

Lander lives close to Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville, but he grew up a Michigan fan. "Khristian has been a Michigan fan since he first saw their helmets. He was intrigued by them," his father told CatsIllustrated.com. "He saw Delaware playing football on television once. They have the same exact helmets and he thought they were Michigan. They he saw the Fab Five video later, and that really sealed it. "He has always looked up to Trey Burke. He went to his first basketball camp. His bedroom is done in complete Michigan. But he is starting to realize that it is bigger than going to your dream school. He has to find what fits for him. He has to go to a place where he feels comfortable. Khristian goes to these schools, and says you know, these other places are really nice." Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State and Kansas have offered.

LINK: FILM REVIEW "We're just taking all of this in and trying to build relationships," his dad said. "I always tell Khristian that we don't know where these coaches are going to be in two or three years. That can make a big difference. We have to build these relationships, because if they're at a different program, then we still have that relationship. "I think recruiting is more about building a relationship, finding where you feel comfortable and finding people you want to be around for four years. Don't get me wrong, the institution has to present the type of challenges we want academically, but for the most part this is about building relationships with people. Once you have those relationships, everything becomes easier."