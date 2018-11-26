Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

With an 83-55 win over Chattanooga on Friday to improve its record to 6-0, Michigan has moved from No. 9 to No. 7 in today's AP Poll.

The Wolverines are the highest rated Big Ten team, in a conference that features seven programs in the top-25 — No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 19 Purdue, No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 24 Maryland.

It should be noted that Indiana isn't far behind at No. 31, with its only loss coming by one point at Arkansas on Nov. 18.

On a related note, Villanova — who Michigan crushed when the Wildcats were ranked No. 8 on Nov. 14 — checked back into the AP top-25 at No. 23. Consecutive losses to the Wolverines and Furman caused them to drop out, but they have since rebounded nicely by crushing Oklahoma State on Friday and then grabbing a victory over No. 14 Florida State yesterday to win the AdvoCare Invitational.

The Maize and Blue's next opponent — North Carolina — checks in at No. 11, and only fell four spots after its loss Thanksgiving loss to a Texas team that had been unranked (the Longhorns are now No. 17).

Gonzaga, meanwhile, is the nation's new No. 1 team, after taking down previous top-slotted Duke on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational.

Kansas (No. 2), Duke (No. 3), Virginia (No. 4) and Nevada (No. 5) round out the rest of the top-five.

Michigan entered the season ranked No. 19, but skyrocketed to No. 9 following three straight wins over Villanova, George Washington and Providence in a five-day span from Nov. 14-18.