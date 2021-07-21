Michigan Wolverines Basketball Updated 2022 Hot Board: Forwards & Centers

Where things stand with Michigan's Power Forward and Center prospects with a few having committed elsewhere:

Michigan's staff has closed the gap — and then some — on the leaders heading into mid-summer. Reed has visited Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and now U-M most recently, and it's fair to say Ann Arbor was better than he expected.

"He really liked his visit," Mokan Elite AAU program director Matt Suther said. "They’re definitely in the mix when it comes to being the school he picks. He’s going through the process, has visited four schools, is going thru the pros and cons of each, trying to figure it out."

Several sources indicated Reed was extremely impressed with what he saw of a Wolverines' workout in which head coach Juwan Howard was actively working with his big men. He was assured it wasn't for show — that's what Howard, a long-time NBA standout and coach, does — and liked what he saw of his potential head coach as a teacher.

"He loved Juwan and the fact that he had obviously played and coached at the NBA level, specifically at the position Tarris plays," Suther continued. "Juwan spends time working with the front court himself."

Reed is due for a nice move up in the rankings after an outstanding spring and summer.