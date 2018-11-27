Video: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Livers, Teske Talk Showdown With North Carolina
Michigan faces a huge test tomorrow night when No. 11 North Carolina comes to town.
Head coach John Beilein and three of his Wolverine players spoke this afternoon about the challenges they will face while trying to take down the Tar Heels.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
Junior forward Jon Teske
