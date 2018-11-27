Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 15:10:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Livers, Teske Talk Showdown With North Carolina

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan has lost its last two Big Ten/ACC Challenge games — last year at North Carolina, and at home to Virginia Tech the year prior.
Per Kjeldsen

Michigan faces a huge test tomorrow night when No. 11 North Carolina comes to town.

Head coach John Beilein and three of his Wolverine players spoke this afternoon about the challenges they will face while trying to take down the Tar Heels.

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis


Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers


Junior forward Jon Teske


---

