Video: Martelli, Washington Talk Juwan Howard, U-M's Upcoming Season & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
New Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli and John Beilein holdover Saddi Washington each met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center following a sit down with head man Juwan Howard.

They each discussed how the transition has gone over the last few months, while Martelli went in depth on why Ann Arbor was the right place for him.

The Michigan Wolverines will begin their 2019-20 basketball season on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

Phil Martelli

Saddi Washington

