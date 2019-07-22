Video: Martelli, Washington Talk Juwan Howard, U-M's Upcoming Season & More
New Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli and John Beilein holdover Saddi Washington each met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center following a sit down with head man Juwan Howard.
They each discussed how the transition has gone over the last few months, while Martelli went in depth on why Ann Arbor was the right place for him.
Phil Martelli
Saddi Washington
